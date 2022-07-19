Critical fire danger continues Tuesday, Red Flag Warning expanded

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dry weather combined with dangerous heat and a gusty southwest wind all put together conditions for very rapid wildfire spread this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has expanded its Red Flag Warning to now include the majority of the Brazos Valley (though ALL counties are under a Burn Ban) through Tuesday evening. Drier air mixing in through the afternoon hours combined with 20-25 mph wind gusts and the dry grasses / vegetation in place mean that any fire that catches could spread very quickly.

It has been said many times this summer, but any activity that could generate a spark is highly discouraged for the foreseeable future, but especially this afternoon. No widespread relief is in sight in the short term, but we could find a couple downpours by the end of the week.

Aerial view of the #NelsonCreekFire in Walker County. The fire remains an estimated 1,250 acres and 20% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/6TrqZjZkJJ — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2022

