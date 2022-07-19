Free booster seats available at A&M AgriLife event on Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Booster seat age children are one of the most neglected when it comes to child passenger safety. Texas A&M AgriLife is working to change this.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives Project in partnership with the Brazos County Extension and TxDOT is sponsoring a Booster Seat Event Wednesday, July 20th. Mike Guidry from Texas A&M AgriLife joined First News at Four to discuss the event and the important of using a booster seat.

Many parents skip the important step of using a booster seat and move a child from a harnessed seat to the vehicle seat belt which does not fit a child correctly and can cause serious injuries or even death in a crash. Any child under the age of 8, unless they’re taller than 4-foot-9 should be in some sort of car seat.

This appointment only event will provide a booster seat free of charge to children who are at least 4-years-old and 40 pounds. For an appointment contact Cindi Hannes at (281) 794-5320.

The event will be at Bethel Lutheran Church on 4221 Boonville Rd. in Bryan from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

While there are a limited number of booster seats, Guidry says there will be more events like this one in the future, including one in September and one in the spring.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

