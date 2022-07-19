Advertisement

Husband accused of killing wife on honeymoon in Fiji

Police in Fiji are continuing their investigation in hopes of finding answers. (WHBQ, FIJI SUN, FBC NEWS, HANDOUT, CNN)
By WHBQ Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBQ) - A Tennessee man is charged with murdering his wife after she died while on their honeymoon in Fiji. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear.

Authorities say newly married 38-year-old Bradley Robert Dawson is charged with the murder of his wife, 39-year-old Christi Chen. The Fiji Sun reports he is accused of killing her in a resort on the Yasawa Islands.

Not much is known about how Chen died. Police in Fiji are continuing their investigation in hopes of finding answers.

Christi Chen, 39, died while on her honeymoon in Fiji. Her husband, 38-year-old Bradley Robert...
Christi Chen, 39, died while on her honeymoon in Fiji. Her husband, 38-year-old Bradley Robert Dawson, is charged with her murder.(Source: WHBQ via CNN)

Records show the couple lived in the Cooper-Young area of Memphis.

One neighbor says she saw Chen right before the vacation and described her as elated that she would get to spend her honeymoon in Fiji.

Chen graduated from the University of Tennessee and worked at Kroger as a pharmacist.

Dawson works for Youth Villages, a non-profit which works to improve children’s lives. The organization says he has been suspended pending further information.

Dawson is due in a Fiji court on July 27. His attorney says his client maintains his innocence.

Copyright 2022 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
University Drive, Highway 6 intersection reopen after fatal crash
Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service and a...
Large wildfire continues to grow in Walker County north of Huntsville
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Chappell Hill man killed in Sunday evening shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Police in Fiji are continuing their investigation in hopes of finding answers.
Man charged with murdering wife after she dies during honeymoon
They currently have their first ever full program with the addition of four new freshmen
Treat of the Day: Aggie ACHIEVE Program now a part of the Center on Disability and Development
This event held by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is by appointment only
Free booster seats available at A&M AgriLife event on Wednesday
The focus will be on what the panel has called the crucial "187 minutes"
Upcoming Jan. 6 hearing to focus on what happened in the Oval Office during attack on capitol