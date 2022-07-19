Kerley advances to World Championships 200m Semifinals

EUGENE, Oregon -- Just two days after claiming the 100m World Championship, Fred Kerley advanced to the 200m semifinals at 20.17, Monday night at Hayward Field.

The Taylor, Texas product, earned an automatic qualifying spot to the next round after winning his heat by .12 seconds. Kerley is joined by fellow Americans Noah Lyles (19.98), Erriyon Knighton (20.01) and Kenneth Bednarek (20.35). The semifinals round is slated for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CT.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Tuesday, July 19

7:15 pm - Women’s 400m Hurdles (Heats) – Shamier Little

7:40 pm – Women’s High Jump (Final) – Lamara Distin

7:05 pm – Men’s 200m (Semi-Final) – (Fred Kerley)

Wednesday, July 20

5:20 pm – Women’s Javelin (Qualification A) – Maggie Malone

7:20 pm – Men’s 800m (Heats) – Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller

8:15 pm - Women’s 400m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – (Shamier Little)

8:45 pm – Women’s 400m (Semi-Final) – Charokee Young

Thursday, July 21

7:10 pm – Women’s 800m (Heats) – Athing Mu

8:20 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification) – Tahar Triki

9:00 pm – Men’s 800m (Semi-Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men’s 200m (Final) – (Fred Kerley)

Friday, July 22

7:05 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Qualification) – Jacob Wooten

8:05 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Heats) – Emmanuel Yeboah

8:20 pm – Women’s Javelin (Final) – (Maggie Malone)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Semi-Finals) – (Athing Mu)

9:15 pm – Women’s 400m (Final) – (Charokee Young)

9:50 pm - Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Shamier Little)

Saturday, July 23

11:50 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 1) – Lindon Victor

2:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Deborah Acquah

7:10 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Heats)

7:40 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Heats)

8:00 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Final) – (Tahar Triki)

8:10 pm – Men’s 800m (Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Final) – (Emmanuel Yeboah)

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

7:25 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – (Jacob Wooten)

7:50 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Final) – (Deborah Acquah)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Final) – (Athing Mu)

9:35 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Final)

9:50 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Final)

