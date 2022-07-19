Advertisement

Leach, Mississippi State looking to repeat success against Texas A&M

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.(SEC)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Mississippi State stepped in front of the mic on day two of SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame. Bulldogs’ head football coach Mike Leach had plenty to say on everything from being in 4th of July parades in Wyoming to how his air raid offense will look in 2022.

Last year was a roller coaster of a season for the Bulldogs. They finished 7-6 and lost several close games. But they also had some high points from 2021, including a 26-22 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field. It’s a moment that Leach and his team want to build on moving forward.

”Kyle Field is just a tremendous place to play,” said Leach. “Beating a quality team like the Aggies is tough under the best of circumstances. It’s a significant accomplishment. I’m proud of our guys for being able to do that. We just have to get back in the swing of it and we look forward to seeing them in Starkville,” Leach added.

The Aggies will have their opportunity at revenge this year in Starkville when they play Mississippi State on October 1st.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service and a...
Large wildfire continues to grow in Walker County north of Huntsville
University Drive, Highway 6 intersection reopen after fatal crash
DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Chappell Hill man killed in Sunday evening shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
The competition benefited the Sexual Assault Resource Center
Treat of the Day: Battle of the Badges
The SEC host cities are working together to showcase what each town has to offer outside of...
SEC Media Days: SEC cities working together to promote each other