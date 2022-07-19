Leach, Mississippi State looking to repeat success against Texas A&M

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Mississippi State stepped in front of the mic on day two of SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame. Bulldogs’ head football coach Mike Leach had plenty to say on everything from being in 4th of July parades in Wyoming to how his air raid offense will look in 2022.

Last year was a roller coaster of a season for the Bulldogs. They finished 7-6 and lost several close games. But they also had some high points from 2021, including a 26-22 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field. It’s a moment that Leach and his team want to build on moving forward.

”Kyle Field is just a tremendous place to play,” said Leach. “Beating a quality team like the Aggies is tough under the best of circumstances. It’s a significant accomplishment. I’m proud of our guys for being able to do that. We just have to get back in the swing of it and we look forward to seeing them in Starkville,” Leach added.

The Aggies will have their opportunity at revenge this year in Starkville when they play Mississippi State on October 1st.

