Museum of Natural History hosting butterfly release Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monarch butterflies will fill the skies this Saturday and the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is welcoming the community to join in.

Deborah Cowman with the museum joined First News at Four to talk about the fundraiser they are hosting called Wish Upon a Butterfly. The event will have education booths, crafts, live music, refreshments, and a butterfly release.

“We really want to educate the public about butterflies and monarch butterflies in particular and just have an opportunity to really enjoy them and make a wish,” said Cowman.

She explained that the release has a special meaning for people who like to make a wish as they release their butterfly.

People are invited to show up dressed as butterflies or caterpillars. These creative folks may even get a special surprise.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Butterflies are limited so call the museum at 979-776-2195 to get tickets before they run out.

Visit the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History’s website for more information.

