Advertisement

Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
University Drive, Highway 6 intersection reopen after fatal crash
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
Bryan fire department respond to commercial fire
Bryan Fire Department control and contain commercial fire
Bryan Police needs the public’s help to identify the suspect in an aggravated robbery
Brazos County Crime Stoppers investigating aggravated robbery

Latest News

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to...
Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Very high fire danger conditions are slated to be in place across portions of the Brazos Valley...
Critical fire danger continues this week