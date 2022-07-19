Treat of the Day: Aggie ACHIEVE Program now a part of the Center on Disability and Development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Center on Disability and Development is pleased to announce that the Aggie ACHIEVE program at Texas A&M University is now a part of the Center on Disability and Development.

Aggie ACHIEVE is a comprehensive transition program (CTP) for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) who have exited high school. It provides inclusive and immersive college education and equips students for employment in the community. Aggie ACHIEVE is designed to enroll students for up to four years and each student’s program of study is individually designed through a comprehensive, collaborative process called person-centered planning, where each student and their family member(s) meet with a staff member to design individualized goals.

Students completing all four years of the Aggie ACHIEVE program will graduate with a Certificate in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University. This year they are welcoming four freshmen and will have the first-ever full program including four seniors who are eagerly anticipating graduation with their peers in the Class of 2023!

Learn more about Aggie ACHIEVE here.

We love hearing testimonies from our students! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/5bh7vaKrM4 — Aggie ACHIEVE (@aggieachieve) July 8, 2022

