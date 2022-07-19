Treat of the Day: Bryan PD takes home gold for Battle of the Badges
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four law enforcement teams battled it out at Rowhouse to raise money for the Sexual Assault Resource Center.
College Station Police, The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M Police, and Bryan Police all competed in a 5K rowing competition. Bryan Police won best overall row time.
Congratulations and thank you for helping out a great cause!

