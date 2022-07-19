Upcoming Jan. 6 hearing to focus on what happened in the Oval Office during attack on capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - The committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is gearing up for another public hearing on Thursday, July 21.

Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to discuss the upcoming hearing.

According to Decker, the focus of the hearing will be what was happening in the West Wing during the 187 minutes that elapsed between the time that the attack on the Capitol started and the time that President Trump called for his supporters to leave the Capitol.

Viewers can expect to hear excerpts from the videotaped testimony of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

The committee also subpoenaed text messages from the Secret Service from Jan. 5 and 6. The text messages associated with these two days were deleted by the Secret Service. These messages must be turned over to the committee by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

