Advertisement

Veteran reunited with his Navy ring 3 years after being found in Aldi’s parking lot

Wayne Barnett was located though a Facebook post
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three years after losing his Navy ring, 80-year-old Wayne Barnett was reunited with it in the parking lot where it was found.

It was all thanks to David Stuart who found the ring and created a post on Facebook asking for help finding its owner.

The ring was custom made by Barnett’s wife and he’d given up hope of ever seeing it again.

Watch the reunion in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service and a...
Large wildfire continues to grow in Walker County north of Huntsville
University Drive, Highway 6 intersection reopen after fatal crash
DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Chappell Hill man killed in Sunday evening shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

His ring had been missing for three years
Man reunited with Navy ring through Facebook post
Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of...
Texas A&M names next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets
High to critical fire danger will continue into this afternoon and the next several afternoons.
Critical fire danger continues Tuesday, Red Flag Warning expanded
They currently have their first ever full program with the addition of four new freshmen
Treat of the Day: Aggie ACHIEVE Program now a part of the Center on Disability and Development