Wellborn SUD General Manager discusses water restrictions

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The Wellborn Special Utility District issued updated guidance on water restriction, reverting from stage 5 back to stage 2.

Stephen Cast, Wellborn SUD General Manager, joined First News at Four to discuss the calls for conservation and the future of Wellborn SUD.

Cast described the need for the stage 5 restriction, saying “we got into a critical situation where storage capacity was down and we were getting to a place to where we didn’t have the capacity to fight fire and to have safe water.”

Stage 5 stopped all watering and allowed the system to recover. According to Cast, people responded allowing them to go back to stage 2.

The stage 2 watering days are:

For addresses ending in 0, 1, 2, and Commercial Meters designated watering days are Thursday and Sunday

For addresses ending in 3, 4, 5 and Homeowners Associations, designated watering days are Tuesday and Friday

For addresses ending in 6, 7, 8, 9 designated watering days at Wednesday and Saturday

On designated watering days sprinkler system timers must be set to start no earlier than 9 p.m. and must be set to stop no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.

Looking to the future, Cast revealed that the district obtained $43.5 million loan to put in some “massive” improvements.

“We’re building storage tanks, building miles and miles of 30 inch water mains, and so all of that is in progress,” he explained.

While these improvements won’t solve the immediate problems Wellborn is having, in the long term they are looking to improve the volume of production and service to the area.

