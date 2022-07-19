What 2022′s unprecedented heat really means for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warmer-than-your-typical Brazos Valley weather has plagued the area monthly since April. A warm and dry spring quickly transitioned into a hot and exceptionally dry summer. The old adage that heat begets drought and drought begets heat has been all too easy to realize in 2022. As fire concerns and thermometers continue to rise, many wonder what the heart of summer will bring.

LOOKING BACK TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IS AHEAD

The writing on the wall for the Brazos Valley actually began in the fall of 2021. Significantly drier-than-average conditions ran in tandem with a warmer-than-average end to the year. December went on record as the second warmest Bryan-College Station has experienced in 140 years of record keeping. It fell short of tying the number one spot, alongside 1889, by 0.1°. Since then, the thermometer at Easterwood Airport recorded:

the 7th warmest April of record

the 2nd warmest May of record (short of the top spot by 0.1°)

the absolute warmest June of record (exceeding the old 1998 record by 0.9°)

JULY: LIKELY TO FOLLOW THE SAME

To date, July 2022 is the warmest that Bryan-College Station has ever experienced since the late 1880s. This month is on pace to likely become the absolute warmest of record. Back-to-back months have never ended as the top spot in recorded history. As of July 19th:

the average temperature of the month: 90.9°

this month’s average is 1.2° hotter than the previous top spot to date, 2009

the average to date is 5.8° hotter than what a typical full month of July is expected for the Brazos Valley

only 3 days this month have ended sub-100°

every low temperature this month to date has been considered above-average

SUMMER: 2022 COULD BE THE HOTTEST OF RECORD

For record-keeping purposes, summer is considered to be June, July, & August. Just past the mid-point of summer, 2022 is making a run at being one of the -- if not the absolute -- hottest of record in Bryan-College Station. As of July 19th, the average temperature for the season (considered to start June 1st) is the hottest to date. In fact, with 44 days left to calculate, the average to date is 0.1° warmer than the hottest summer of record: 2011.

To date, only 0.20″ of rain has collected in the rain gauge at Easterwood Airport. 2022 is currently the 4th driest summer to date, behind 2009, 1934, and 1980.

TRIPLE-DIGIT DAYS

With a record-tying high of 106° Tuesday afternoon, Easterwood Airport has officially reached 100° or higher a total of 29 days in 2022. This outpaces 2009 to date by one day. At this point in both the summer of 1998 and 2011, only 19 days had registered 100° on the official thermometer by July 19th.

On average, Bryan-College Station typically experiences an average of 20 triple-digit days a year. That number has increased by 14 days over the past 50 years, as summer continues to be the fastest warming season in Texas. The record number of 100°+ days currently belongs to 2011, which ended with a count of 69.

WHERE DOES SUMMER GO FROM HERE?

Summer has sharply been getting hotter in the Brazos Valley since, at least, the 1970s. On average, 40 more days are now considered hotter-than-expected than there were 50 years ago. Brazos Valley residents are now expected to experience 60 above-average afternoons in the summer months. 2022 is well on the way there, with 46 of 48 afternoons considered the same to date. The last below-average day occurred on June 3rd.

As man-made climate change continues to sharply warm summer, Bryan-College Station’s high temperature is expected to warm by nearly 7°. The area is one of 16 cities in the United States that has no direct analogs on the same continent. If warming continues unchanged, summer weather locally will be similar to what is currently experienced in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan in Africa.

