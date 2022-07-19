Advertisement

Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

A zoo in Alabama announced the passing of Akili, an African lioness. (Source: Birmingham Zoo)
By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The Birmingham Zoo says a female African lion has died this week after being introduced to a male lion.

Officials at the zoo reported the death of African lioness Akili. She was fatally injured on Monday afternoon during introductions to the male lion named Josh.

“Unfortunately, Akili sustained serious injuries within the first few minutes of the meeting, and despite immediate intervention, she succumbed to her injuries and died,” said Hollie Colahan, Birmingham Zoo’s deputy director.

Representatives with the zoo said the team is “devastated at this unexpected loss of a long-time favorite animal and member of the Zoo family.”

Officials said Akili was born in 2005 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado. Akili came to Birmingham in 2007 to live with African lion Kwanza. In 2011, they had five cubs.

However, Kwanza died in 2021, and the zoo said it worked with the Lion Species Survival Plan to identify a new male companion for Akili. Josh arrived in April.

“The loss of an animal is always sad, but when it is sudden and unexpected, that makes it particularly difficult,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo president and CEO.

WBRC reports the male lion is staying at the zoo, with officials saying they plan to work with the Lion Species Survival Plan to determine the next steps.

