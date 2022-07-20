20 acres burned as crews contain fire in Easterly community

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire that broke out in the Easterly community has been fully contained, according to Erik Maiorano, the head of emergency management in Robertson County.

The fire started just east of Franklin, in the 8700 block of Pump Station Road. So far, 20 acres have burned. Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire at this time.

Maiorano said there are nearby structures, but they’re safe as long as the winds don’t change.

