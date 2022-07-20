Advertisement

20 acres burned as crews contain fire in Easterly community

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.(WGCL)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire that broke out in the Easterly community has been fully contained, according to Erik Maiorano, the head of emergency management in Robertson County.

The fire started just east of Franklin, in the 8700 block of Pump Station Road. So far, 20 acres have burned. Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire at this time.

Maiorano said there are nearby structures, but they’re safe as long as the winds don’t change.

