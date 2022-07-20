Advertisement

4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

The latest after the child was found dead on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The search for a young girl in South Carolina ended in a tragic discovery, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office adding that deputies have charged the girl’s half-brother with murder.

Joanna Lockaby, 4, was reported missing just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, WHNS reported.

Deputies started a search for the little girl after getting a description of her from family members.

Investigators found the child’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester Wednesday in connection with Joanna’s death.

Investigators said Hester, who is the girl’s half-brother, is accused of suffocating her. The motive for the killing is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nelson Creek fire spreads to 1,852 acres as several fire departments and Texas A&M Forest...
Large wildfire in Walker County north of Huntsville 70% contained
Fatal crash on SH 36 involves a motorcycle, DPS says
Normangee ISD student dies in fatal car crash on July 17.
Madison County community left reeling as third teen dies in car crash
A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds,...
Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias
Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of...
Texas A&M names next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring and arrested the alleged ringleaders, officials...
Former corrections officer was meth trafficking ringleader, police say
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
US home sales fell in June as prices reach new heights
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.