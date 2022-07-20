Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly crash in Burleson County.

DPS says it happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. on Highway 36 near FM 60.

Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling southbound when it experienced a vehicle defect to the rear tire and overturned. The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

According to DPS, the passenger was killed. Pamela Casey, 45, of Abilene was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was treated on the scene.

