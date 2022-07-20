Advertisement

Achane Earns Doak Walker Award Preseason Honors

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark...
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during a 30-yard touchdown run against during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS – Texas A&M football’s Devon Achane was named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List, announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Wednesday morning. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back. 

Achane, a junior from Missouri City, Texas, led the Aggies with 11 touchdowns in 2021, including scores as a rusher, receiver and returner. Appearing almost exclusively off the bench, Achane rushed for 910 yards with a team-best nine touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry, which led the SEC and was No. 2 in the FBS among players with 100-or-more carries. Achane led the team with 1,472 all-purpose yards, chipping in 301 on kickoff return and 261 receiving yards.  

Also a standout sprinter for Texas A&M’s track & field team, Achane put his speed on display in the win over top-ranked Alabama when he returned a kickoff 98 yards to the end zone for the first special teams touchdown of his career. Achane, who was also named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, has scored nine career touchdowns of 20-or-more yards. 

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The Aggies will begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to purchase season tickets. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

