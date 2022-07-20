Atkinson selected as chair of FINA Athletes’ Committee

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Five-time Jamaican Olympian and former Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving letterman Alia Atkinson was selected as the chair of FINA’s Athletes’ Committee.

The organization announced its new chair and vice-chair, along with the 20 athletes on the committee at a ceremony during World Championships in Budapest this summer.

“I am excited for the possibilities that accompany this new role as chairperson of the Athletes’ Committee for FINA,” Atkinson said.

“With this position and committee elected by athletes, we are one step closer to help bridging the gap between FINA and the athletes.

My predecessor has done a fantastic job in creating new experiences for athletes and we hope to continue on that path to bring forth a new era of equality, passion, health and education for all in the aquatics realm.”

Atkinson, who retired in December following the 2021 Short Course World Championships, will lead the gender and discipline-balanced Athletes’ Committee that is made up of competitors from swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming, and aims to play a major role in ensuring that all voices at the heart of aquatics are heard and represented equally. The new-look committee expands from 16 to 20 members that are now selected by their peers, and they will serve in their respective roles from 2022 through 2026. “Alia has always been a great ambassador for Texas A&M swimming while she was competing, and she is still doing it after she retired. It’s good to see how well-respected and thought-of she is by the other swimmers. It’s a tremendous honor for her, Jamaica and Texas A&M,” said Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving head coach Steve Bultman. Atkinson was a four-year letterwinner for the Aggies from 2007-10 and the 2010 NCAA Champion in the 200 breast. She earned 19 All-America honors and was a three-time Big 12 Champion in both the 100 and 200 breast. A World Champion and world record holder in the 100m breast (SCM), Atkinson graduated from A&M with a degree in psychology and was inducted into the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

