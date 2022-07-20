Bryan resident going on five weeks without mailbox key

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kathryn Berilla moved into her new home in June and has had a hard time getting her mailbox key. She said she took her deed to the Bryan Post Office on June 18 to get the key but has received different stories from staff members and management. Berilla said she was also given several dates from management of when she would be given a new key but those dates have come and gone.

“It’s not a luxury,” Berilla said. “Your mail is a necessity that you need.”

She said she’s taken time off work to talk to management about the issue and pick up her mail from the mail carrier in her neighborhood. Now that she’s in her fifth week of not having the essentials in her mailbox, she can’t wait too much longer.

“Packages and medicine and regular mail, everything is in there,” Berilla said.

The Bryan resident said she’s not the only one with this issue. Some of her neighbors are having the same problem and she’s afraid new residents coming to the neighborhood will experience the same thing.

Nikki Johnson, a United States Postal Service strategic communication specialist, said this issue is not common among their customers. Berilla’s issue is due to staffing shortages at the post office along with supply issues, according to Johnson.

“The postal service would like to apologize to our customer who may have experienced any inconvenience due to the delay,” Johnson said.

The strategic communication specialist said the post office is aware of this issue and hopes to have it resolved soon.

