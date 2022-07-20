Distin places ninth at World Championships, Little advances to semifinals

EUGENE, Oregon -- Texas A&M track & field national champion Lamara Distin finished ninth in the women’s high jump at the World Athletics Championships, while Shamier Little advanced to the women’s 400m hurdles semifinal, Tuesday night at Hayward Field.

Distin, representing Jamaica, cleared 6-4/1.93m to record her first career world championship top 10 finish. The two-time NCAA national champion opened the competition with a first attempt clearance at 6-0.5/1.84m, before clearing the next height of 6-2.25/1.89m on a first attempt. It was at 6-5/1.96m when the highflyer bowed out with three misses.

Little, running for USA, earned an automatic qualifying spot to the semifinals after placing second in heat two at 54.77. The adidas professional registered as the eighth fastest after five heats. The semifinals are slated for Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. CT.

Fred Kerley, already with the 100m world championship to his name, finished sixth at 20.68 in the first heat of the men’s 200m semifinals. After three heats, Kerley placed 20th overall failing to advance to the final.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Wednesday, July 20

5:20 pm – Women’s Javelin (Qualification A) – Maggie Malone

7:20 pm – Men’s 800m (Heats) – Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller

8:15 pm - Women’s 400m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – Shamier Little

8:45 pm – Women’s 400m (Semi-Final) – Charokee Young

Thursday, July 21

7:10 pm – Women’s 800m (Heats) – Athing Mu

8:20 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification) – Tahar Triki

9:00 pm – Men’s 800m (Semi-Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

Friday, July 22

7:05 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Qualification) – Jacob Wooten

8:05 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Heats) – Emmanuel Yeboah

8:20 pm – Women’s Javelin (Final) – (Maggie Malone)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Semi-Finals) – (Athing Mu)

9:15 pm – Women’s 400m (Final) – (Charokee Young)

9:50 pm - Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Shamier Little)

Saturday, July 23

11:50 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 1) – Lindon Victor

2:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Deborah Acquah

7:10 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Heats)

7:40 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Heats)

8:00 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Final) – (Tahar Triki)

8:10 pm – Men’s 800m (Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Final) – (Emmanuel Yeboah)

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

7:25 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – (Jacob Wooten)

7:50 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Final) – (Deborah Acquah)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Final) – (Athing Mu)

9:35 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Final)

9:50 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Final)

