DPS investigating Austin County crash that killed Bellville woman

BELLVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Bellville woman in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17.

A spokesman for DPS tells KBTX the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on SH 159 near Bellville.

Troopers say Jill McGinty, 49, of Bellville was driving a 2013 Lincoln MKX west on SH 159 and crossed the center stripe, and went into the eastbound lane of traffic.

The Lincoln struck a 2105 Ford Explorer driven by Elia Guerrero, 34, of Bellville.

Troopers say Guerrero swerved in an attempt to avoid the Lincoln but the vehicles still collided and both ended up in a ditch on opposite sides of the roadway.

Elia Guerrero was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Her husband, Ruben, was a passenger in the SUV but survived.

McGinty also survived the crash.

Troopers say the collision remains under investigation.

According to a GoFundMe, Elia will be laid to rest on Friday.

“Elia Garcia Guerrero was a great human being. She would give the shirt off of her back to a friend or family member in need, and she loved with every ounce of her heart and being. She loved animals, which showed through her work at Animal Friends of Washington County, where they considered her family and not just another employee. She loved her family and friends fiercely and while she was soft-spoken, she also stood up for the things she believed in. Elia Garcia Guerrero lives on through her husband, Ruben, and her family and extended family. She will be remembered as the happy, sweet, caring, and loving wife, sister, daughter, and friend. Her memory will live on forever in all of us,” the GoFundMe page says.

