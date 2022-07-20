Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is unknown but it’s in the 3500 block of Dick Barnes Loops near Bedias.

No injuries have been reported but at 7:00 p.m. firefighters were still working to get full control of the blaze and they’ve asked at least one neighboring home to evacuate.

On the way to help with the fire on Dick Barnes Loops, Anderson firefighters had to stop and extinguish a pasture fire on FM 1774. Firefighters say the fire was started by an illegal burn of brush pile. A citation was issued.

