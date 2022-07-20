Georgia ready for challenging road to back-to-back national championships

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Georgia took center stage on day three of SEC Media Days from the Omni Hotel in Atlanta and the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Bulldogs would love to repeat as national champions and to do that they first have to return to Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs have played in that game for four of the last five years, but they haven’t won it since 2017.

Georgia is coming off a dream 2021 season. Former Nick Saban assistant Kirby Smart beat Alabama 33-18 in the national title game. The Bulldogs know they can’t let their foot off the gas and it’ll be a challenge to become back-to-back national champs.

“We have to be competitive,” Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran stated. “That’s something that we definitely preach to our team making sure you’re competing every day and competing with each other and making each other better. I think the more competitive you are and focus on every rep and every game every week, then you have no choice but to put it behind you and get better,” Van Pran added.

“I think that’s one of the big things that we took last year and moving forward was connect with your brother and be humble,” said Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith. “Don’t have any egos. That’s another thing, the past is your ego. We can’t control last year. We can’t do anything on last year. We can only look forward and be where our feet are exactly now,” Smith added.

“You don’t change who you are,” Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart explained. “You don’t change how you go about things. There’s no stone left unturned when you’re the leader of the organization. You’re trying to always be relevant. You’re trying to stay on top of things. You’re trying to monitor things. You’re looking for a better way to do things. I was very fortunate to work for one of the very best in the business at doing it after winning one, and a lot of those same habits we had already created,” Smart added.

The Bulldogs snapped a 41-year national championship drought last year and won their seventh in school history. Georgia will begin its quest for another title in Atlanta where they take on Oregon on September 3rd to open the season at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

