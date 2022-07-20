Advertisement

‘I’m late for church’: Bride hitches ride to her own wedding in viral video

A London bride running late for her own wedding caught a ride from a good Samaritan. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A good Samaritan gave a ride to a stranded bride on her wedding day in a viral video posted to TikTok.

Marksteen Adamson was on his way to a reunion when he noticed the bride.

“I saw other cars just passing her and she looked really distressed,” he said.

The bride told him she already had three ride shares canceled on her as she, the guy holding her train and her sister waited.

So off they went in Adamson’s Landrover, headed for Holy Trinity Brompton Church in London.

Some commenters took issue with the bride telling Adamson to “hurry up,” saying she didn’t sound grateful enough.

“I know, but wouldn’t you?,” Adamson said. “She’s 45 minutes late, all she’s thinking is ‘My husband is waiting for me.’”

The bride told Adamson her name was “Anastasia.”

Someone commented that this seemed “like something out of a rom-com.”

When the bride told the vicar about the “gentleman” who picked her up “on the road,” the commenters then turned their attention to him.

“I wanna marry the vicar,” one commenter said.

Adamson was invited to the wedding, but declined saying, he was late for his reunion with friends.

So, he took off for his reunion, telling the bride to “have a fantastic wedding.”

“Thank you so much, God bless you,” the bride said in response.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nelson Creek fire spreads to 1,852 acres as several fire departments and Texas A&M Forest...
Large wildfire in Walker County north of Huntsville 70% contained
Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
Fatal crash on SH 36 involves a motorcycle, DPS says
Normangee ISD student dies in fatal car crash on July 17.
Madison County community left reeling as third teen dies in car crash
A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds,...
Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias

Latest News

Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
A 26-year-old and 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning on Ella Street
Navasota police investigating double shooting
A London bride running late for her own wedding caught a ride from a good Samaritan.
'I'm late for church': Late bride hitches ride to her own wedding in viral video
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come