Navasota police investigating double shooting

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in a residential area.

The following is a news release from NPD:

“Around 12:30 am on July 19, Navasota police officers responded to the 400 block of Ella Street for a report of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The male was taken by ambulance to Bryan St Joseph Hospital and at this time is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

A second gunshot victim, a 19-year-old male, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury that was also not life-threatening. The male was treated and released after a few hours.

The Navasota Police Department is continuing to process the scene and interview witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Navasota Police Investigations Division at (936)825-6410 or Grimes County Crimestoppers at (936)873-2000″

