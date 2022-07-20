Robinson named Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Nominee

NORTHBROOK, Illinois -- Texas A&M football’s Layden Robinson was selected as a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, announced by Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association Wednesday morning.

The team recognizes student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

Robinson has dedicated his time to the Brazos Valley community on a number of occasions, volunteering at Twin City Missions, helping to clean up trash, wipe down walls and windows, while also helping to mop floors and clean flower beds.

He has also participated in the Texas A&M Athletics Sports Day event, joining other student-athletes in volunteering with the local Boys & Girls Club to teach different sports and games to the children. Robinson helped create football activities for the children to participate in.

The Manvel, Texas native is also in good standing in the classroom and is set to graduate in December of 2022, earning his bachelor’s degree in communications.

Robinson started all 10 of his appearances last season at right guard, clearing the way for one of the top running back tandems in the nation.

The 6-4, 330-pound offensive lineman was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press following a successful sophomore season.

As a freshman in 2020, Robinson was a key reserve on one of the best offensive lines the SEC has seen over the previous 10 seasons.

The Aggies were the first team to lead the league in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45) in over 10 years. Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football.

From the 114 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing. The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

