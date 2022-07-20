Advertisement

Sam Houston takes part in WAC media day knowning it’s a transition year to FBS next season

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston participating in WAC football media days down in The Woodlands Tuesday afternoon.

The Bearkats are transitioning into FBS and will begin competiting in Conference USA in 2023.

Head Coach K.C. Keeler said the team is disappointed they can’t compete for a national championship this year, but they know looking at the big picture its a necessary sacrifice.

“As I explain to them, when we come back here 10 years from now for our national championship reunion and there are 30,000 students on this campus and they are playing big time division one football it is because of what we did,” said Keeler.

“And the other thing is there is a standard that we have set. And the standard is the standard. You know we are the winningest team in Texas in division won the last decade. We are number six in the last decade with wins in division one behind North Dakota State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson,” concluded Keeler.

The Bearkats will get a taste of big time college football as they take on Texas A&M in its season opener September 3rd.

Kickoff is set for 11am at Kyle Field and will be televised on the SEC Network.

