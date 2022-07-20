Advertisement

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested overnight

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.(Brazos County | Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested overnight Wednesday by Texas A&M University Police.

Smith is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than two ounces. According to court documents, Smith was originally pulled over for speeding on University Drive just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. After a field sobriety test, officers found a loaded pistol and a single rolled joint in Smith’s vehicle.

Smith was expected to appear on behalf of the team at SEC Media Days in Atlanta this Thursday. Online records showed he had not yet posted bond on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nelson Creek fire spreads to 1,852 acres as several fire departments and Texas A&M Forest...
Large wildfire in Walker County north of Huntsville 70% contained
Fatal crash on SH 36 involves a motorcycle, DPS says
Normangee ISD student dies in fatal car crash on July 17.
Madison County community left reeling as third teen dies in car crash
A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds,...
Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias
Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of...
Texas A&M names next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets

Latest News

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Atkinson selected as chair of FINA Athletes’ Committee
saban
Nick Saban says he ‘has no issues or problems’ with Jimbo Fisher
sec
SEC Media Days: SEC cities working together to promote each other