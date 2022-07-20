Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Junior League of BCS donates school supplies to Bryan ISD

$80,000 worth of supplies were donated
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is doing their part to help the community!

The organization donated $80,000 worth of school supplies that will go to 18 Bryan ISD schools. The supplies were dropped off at Bonham Elementary and will be distributed for the school year. Bryan ISD’s Maintenance and Operations Team helped with the delivery. They also had help from BISD Teacher Lindsey Mikulec and College Station ISD’s Laura Loke.

Anyone interested in helping for next year, there will be a collection drive in August.

