Amazon impacting next generation of STEM professionals in Aggieland

Amazon donated $5,000 towards Aggie STEM K-12 Camps Wednesday.
Amazon donated $5,000 towards Aggie STEM K-12 Camps Wednesday.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon has become a corporate sponsor for Texas A&M’s School of Education and Human Development’s Aggie STEM K-12 Camps. The company donated $5,000 towards the camps Wednesday.

Aggie STEM Camp co-director Mary Margaret Capraro said the sponsorship was right on time as the camp has seen a rise in costs due to inflation.

Capraro said the funds will go towards providing camp materials, meals and housing for students attending the camp. The funds will also go towards awarding scholarships to students who don’t have the means to pay for the camp.

“This is getting us ready to have our workforce in Texas and in the Brazos Valley to be increased by STEM workers as they choose STEM careers and STEM majors in college,” Capraro said.

The Co-director said this is only the beginning of a, hopefully, long-lasting relationship between Amazon and Aggie STEM. The partnership comes soon after the College Station city council approved the city to be one of the first to receive Prime Air drone deliveries.

For more information on Aggie STEM Camps, click here.

