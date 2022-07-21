Advertisement

Billy Napier to make SEC head coaching debut in 2022

Billy Napier is the next man to lead the Gators.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Billy Napier is the next man to lead the Gators. He’s Florida’s third head coach in five years, and he believes he has the tools to stop the revolving door.

The new Gator head coach returns to the SEC after spending time as the head man at Louisiana and as an assistant under Nick Saban.

“I think timing is important in these jobs,” Billy Napier said. “You do a ton of research. Florida.. three coaches that haven’t had the success that they expected, and you wonder ‘why’ and I think I have a good understanding of that and what needs to be addressed to position Florida for success.”

Florida players are no strangers to change, and they’re ready for the fresh start that Napier brings.

“I truly believe that Coach Napier has a plan and he’d never put us in a bad situation,” Richard Gouraige said. “There’s so many things I could say about coach. He’s definitely a players coach.”

“Coach Napier.. he trusts in himself, trusts in his system and his plan,” Anthony Richardson, Florida Quarterback said. “His confidence is unmatched. He’s a people’s person, and that’s the main thing I like about him.”

The new head coach is also requiring the players to bring a pen and paper with them to all meetings.

“Whether it’s meetings, team meetings, you’re required to have a pen and paper and write down things that need to be written down so you can remember,” Ventrell Miller said.

Napier is also familiar with Jimbo Fisher. The two spent a short time together while at Florida State.

“Jimbo’s a phenomenal coach and his track record going all the way back,” Napier said. “I’ve been around and Jimbo’s been around, and I always thought he did a good job of utilizing his personnel and a great feel and connection with his team, and he continues to have success and build that program at A&M.”

Florida hasn’t played at College Station since 2020 which was the COVID year. They’ll get to experience the 12th Man in full force on November 5th.

