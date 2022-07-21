Bombers drop extra inning affair to Victoria 7-6

BRYAN, Texas -- The explosive bats of Victoria showed out at Edible Field on Wednesday night as the Generals hit three home runs over the left field fence. The Bombers battled throughout the whole game but fell short in extra innings as the Generals scored three in the 10th and claimed a 7-6 victory.

The Bombers found their way onto the scoreboard 1st, with a solo run in the second inning. Brandon Bishop hit a two-out single and stole his way to 2nd. Then in an attempt to steal 3rd, the Generals catcher bounced his throw off Bishop’s helmet out of the field of play which allowed Bishop a free pass home.

The Generals, TCL leader in home runs with 14 this season, add two more to their tally in regulation. Chase Sanguinetti hit a solo in the 4th inning to tie the ballgame, his 2nd HR this season, and a two-run homer by left fielder Cameron Nickens in the top of the 7th gave Victoria a 3-1 lead.

The Bombers responded with a trio of runs in the bottom of the 7th for the lead. A walk, an error, and a single from Vinny Saumuell, in his first game for the Brazos Valley, loaded the bases. Garrison Weiss managed to bring home two thanks to some lazy fielding by the Generals on the 2nd to 1st base grounder out.

With a one-run lead and two outs in the top of the 9th, the Bombers intentionally walked pinch hitter Malachi Lott to create a force out at any base. Sadly for the Bombers, the next batter took a pitch to the ribs allowing the runner on 3rd to cruise home to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

The Generals hit their 3rd home run of the night off the 1st pitch in the 10th inning for a 6-4 lead. With the extra innings runner on 2nd, TCL HR leader Adam Becker took the first pitch he saw and sent it over the high left field fence. An Adrian Minjares sac-fly extended Victoria’s lead to three.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Bombers squandered their 1st out as 2nd base runner Jackson Cobb was thrown out attempting to steal. But Mike Adair took his place at 2nd with a standup double. Brayden Evans brought home Adair with a double of his own to make it a 7-5 ballgame. The next batter, Riley Bender, had himself an RBI double but was thrown out trying to reach 3rd to end the Bombers’ chance at a comeback.

The Bombers have to collect themselves after this 7-6 loss and travel to Seguin to take on the River Monsters tomorrow night. The Generals and Bombers with face off for the last time this season on Saturday at Edible Field.

The Generals and Bombers with face off for the last time this season on Saturday at Edible Field.

