Bryan ISD’s Words On Wheels bus brings the library directly to kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Going to the library just became a lot easier for Bryan residents. “Words On Wheels” is making sure that people are able to keep up their reading skills during the summer.

The bus visits the Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Brazos Valley on Thursdays in July and the club is very fortunate that this tool is here for its members.

“Words On Wheels is a wonderful community resource. For young readers to have the ability to retain their reading skills over the summer promotes summer brain gain. BGCBV is thrilled to be a part of Words On Wheels,” said Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Brazos Valley C.E.O. Rhonda Watson.

Bryan ISD’s Library Program Coordinator Denise Kersten says they hope The Words On Wheels bus reaches more than just the kids in Bryan ISD.

“When we have a well-read community the whole community benefits,” said Kersten. “This is for Bryan ISD families but it’s also for Bryan-College Station families and visitors so if you’re in the area and want to visit our bus, check out a book and come see us.”

You can check out a schedule for the next time you can see the bus here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.