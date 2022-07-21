Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating threats that have been made toward Sanderson Farms, according to a tweet from BPD.

KBTX confirmed the threats involve workplace violence by a person who identifies themselves as a former employee. Police said threats had been circulating on social media Thursday afternoon.

Sanderson Farms is working with Bryan police on the matter.

The Bryan Police Department is aware of the threats toward Sanderson Farms that are circulating on social media. We are actively investigating this threat with the assistance of Sanderson Farms and @TxDPSSoutheast. pic.twitter.com/FCO1drRhjO — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) July 21, 2022

