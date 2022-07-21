Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating threats that have been made toward Sanderson Farms, according to a tweet from BPD.
KBTX confirmed the threats involve workplace violence by a person who identifies themselves as a former employee. Police said threats had been circulating on social media Thursday afternoon.
Sanderson Farms is working with Bryan police on the matter.
