City of Bryan hosting public meeting on proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -City leaders will meet with residents that live along Riverside Parkway / Highway 47 near the RELLIS Campus Thursday evening to discuss a proposed mixed use development called the “Riverside Innovation Corridor.”

The area of the proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor (RIC) rezoning consists of roughly 4,700 acres of land that will be used for a Research and Development District, Retail and Services District, and High‐Density Residential district

The Research and Development District is intended to be composed of offices and research buildings that will support the RELLIS and Health and Sciences campus environments.

The proposed Retail and Services District will provide locations for various types of general retail trade, business, and services.

The residential district will be composed of multi‐story-multifamily dwellings, condominiums, and townhouses.

City leaders say planning is needed to keep up with the growth of the area.

A Public Information Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 21 at the Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus (Academic Complex Building 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. City leaders say residents within 200 feet of the proposed changes have been notified by mail, but all are welcome to attend.

More information on the proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor can be found here.

