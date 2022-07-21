Advertisement

City of Bryan hosting public meeting on proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor

By Donnie Tuggle and Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -City leaders will meet with residents that live along Riverside Parkway / Highway 47 near the RELLIS Campus Thursday evening to discuss a proposed mixed use development called the “Riverside Innovation Corridor.”

The area of the proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor (RIC) rezoning consists of roughly 4,700 acres of land that will be used for a Research and Development District, Retail and Services District, and High‐Density Residential district

The Research and Development District is intended to be composed of offices and research buildings that will support the RELLIS and Health and Sciences campus environments.

The proposed Retail and Services District will provide locations for various types of general retail trade, business, and services.

The residential district will be composed of multi‐story-multifamily dwellings, condominiums, and townhouses.

City leaders say planning is needed to keep up with the growth of the area.

A Public Information Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 21 at the Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus (Academic Complex Building 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. City leaders say residents within 200 feet of the proposed changes have been notified by mail, but all are welcome to attend.

More information on the proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
The Nelson Creek fire spreads to 1,852 acres as several fire departments and Texas A&M Forest...
Large wildfire in Walker County north of Huntsville 70% contained
Normangee ISD student dies in fatal car crash on July 17.
Madison County community left reeling as third teen dies in car crash
Fatal crash on SH 36 involves a motorcycle, DPS says
A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds,...
Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in the Brazos Valley gets the green light
City of Bryan Riverside Innovation Corridor
City of Bryan Riverside Innovation Corridor
Hundreds of first responders are in College Station going through TEEX 60th annual Industrial...
TEEX Fire School helping generations of firefighters prepare
COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in the Brazos Valley gets the greenlight from the CDC and FDA
COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in the Brazos Valley gets the greenlight from the CDC and FDA