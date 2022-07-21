COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in the Brazos Valley gets the green light

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended Novavax’s two-dose Covid vaccine on Tuesday, this comes a week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the vaccine for emergency use last week, now paving the way for millions of doses to get shipped across the country.

Novavax says two doses of its vaccine are about 90% effective in people 18 and older.

The Novavax vaccine stands out for multiple reasons, one being that its protein-based and created in more of a traditional way using Messenger RNA (mRNA) which uses spike proteins to induce a response from the body’s immune system. It’s an older technology that is used to treat or prevent Influenza, Rabies, Shingles, and others.

The other reason that makes this vaccine standout in the Brazos Valley is that it’s being manufactured locally in the Bio-Corridor of Bryan-College Station at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Local leaders say they’re thrilled about the latest developments that have been in the works for years.

“This is validation that the effort, the money that’s been invested not just by the companies but also by the two cities is well worth it,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.

“It’s exciting and it’s a collaboration and the bio corridor has done a good job,” said Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan. “This is one example of many that will come of the fruits of that labor.”

Local leaders say it’s through collaborations with entities like Texas A&M University, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, and others that we can expect the region to continue to flourish.

“It’s almost one of those things that as it starts going it even gets bigger cause it attracts more investment, it attracts more talent,” said Sullivan.

Mayor Mooney says making our area more attractive makes the twin cities and Brazos County a prime place for industries that are looking for a new home.

“This is a good place to be, this is a stable place to be, this is a place where employees can come and they can live and they can have a good quality of life,” said Mooney.

The CDC says Novavax shots should be available in the coming weeks.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies was unavailable for an interview but said in a statement:

“We are delighted that Novavax has received authorization of its vaccine in the U.S., U.K. and other countries; this is positive news in the fight against COVID-19.”

