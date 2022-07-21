Advertisement

CSPD hosting stranger danger seminar for children

CSPD headquarters
CSPD headquarters(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department will be hosting a seminar Thursday evening to ensure children are aware and safe.

This event will be at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Self Defense in College Station. The class is for children but family members and friends are encouraged to attend.

According to the location, this will be addressing people impersonating officers and stranger danger.

Children should attend in their uniforms. The event will be held at 5 p.m. at 1702 George Bush Dr. E #102 in College Station. This class will replace the normal kid’s classes, typically held at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

