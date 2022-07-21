Advertisement

Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison County between North Zulch and Iola.
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison County between North Zulch and Iola.(Image courtesy: C Colburn)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison County between North Zulch and Iola.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is approximately 100 acres in size near Waller Road and is burning through thick and harsh terrain.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is 0% contained as of 7:45 p.m. Firefighters from North Zulch, Iola, Normangee, Bedias, Madisonville, Midway, Brazos County, and the Texas A&M Forestry Service are on scene.

