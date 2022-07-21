From The Ground Up: Growing demand leads to rising prices for grain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The summer is usually peak season for grain crops. Due to drought conditions and multiple weeks of temperatures in the triple digits crops have been running behind schedule.

Texas A&M Professor and Extension Economist for Grain Marketing Mark Welch says these conditions couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“Really you’re living on last year’s crop,” said Welch. “We’ve been dry for a while now and we’ve been going through a lot of feed, supplemental feeding for livestock operations all across the state for a long time. If we’re running those supplies lower from what was left over from last year and we don’t have that new crop coming in for next year, that’s going to push that price higher and higher.”

Welch says that this is Economics 101. With demand being so strong and farmers being tight on supplies the prices are bound to increase significantly.

Farmers have also had to look elsewhere to bring grains to their consumers. Unfortunately, most of these crops around the rest of the country won’t be ready until next year.

“You’re in that window of time when you’re ahead of that new crop coming in, even Texas crop coming in, particularly in August and September and up in the high plains. Of course, the midwest crop comes in October and November,” said Welch.

Farmers don’t expect to see the usual impact grain would have on the market. With low supply numbers, they are having to wait on their other crops which hurts their profits.

