Heat waves are getting longer and more extreme, but it’s not too late to change that

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some 120 million Americans are facing excessive heat warnings and advisories today. It’s no better in Europe, where unheard-of temperatures and drought conditions are generating devastating wildfires.

Andrew Dessler, the director of the Texas Center for Climate Studies and Texas A&M professor of Geosciences, joined First News at Four to discuss the cause of these extreme temperatures.

There’s no denying it’s a hot summer but the question is whether the heat will beat the record-breaking temperatures of 2011 or come in a close second.

“I mean, I don’t want to be one of these people that says I told you so, but you know, for the last 100 years scientists have been warning that if we dump a lot of carbon into the atmosphere, we’re going to get really hot temperatures, and we dumped a lot of carbon in the atmosphere and as a result temperatures are going up,” explained Dessler.

According to Dessler, due to climate change, heat waves are getting hotter and more frequent, but he believes it is not too late for things to change.

“There’s absolutely hope. I don’t want anybody to think that we can’t do anything about it, but the key word there is you’ve got to do something,” said Dessler.

While he believes it’s necessary to rebuild the energy infrastructure away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, Dessler admits that to make this possible people need to vote for elected leaders who see the risk of climate change.

Dessler sees Texans at a higher risk than most, explaining that “we have a long coastline so we’re vulnerable to sea level rise or vulnerable to hurricanes. We’re vulnerable to extreme precipitation events or vulnerable to extreme heat.”

While Dessler admits individual actions like driving less, eating less meat, and flying less can be beneficial, the best tool people have to fight climate change is their vote.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.