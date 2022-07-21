House passes bipartisan bill to codify same-sex marriage as Jan. 6 committee prepares for hearing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX’s Chief White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined First News at Four to break down what’s going on in Washington including the likelihood of the marriage rights bill passing in the Senate and the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing.

The bipartisan bill passed by the House aimed to codify federal law protection for same-sex and interracial marriages.

According to Decker House Democrats and Republicans alike were “concerned about the Supreme Court doing away with these particular rights in the same way that abortion was tackled just a few weeks ago when they overturned Roe v. Wade”.

Now that the bill has passed the House, it will move to the Senate.

No date has yet been announced for a vote, but Decker says ”I do think it will pass. It’s an election year. I think you’re going to get the 60 votes necessary to move this legislation forward and I think within about a month’s time you’re going to see this legislation on President Biden’s desk for his signature.”

Meanwhile the House Jan. 6 committee is gearing up for a prime-time hearing on Thursday, July 21. The focus will be on what former President Trump was doing while the attack on the Capitol took place.

Viewers will hear an insider’s account of what happened that day from the pre-recorded testimony of Pat Cipollone. In addition, two former White House aides will give their accounts of what happened. Matthew Pottinger, a former National Security Council official, and Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary both resigned after Jan. 6.

The Secret Service, who were ordered to turn over text messages from Jan. 5 and 6, has reportedly turned over one text message. The reason they gave was that they migrated to a new system and there was no backup for these text messages.

“I don’t know if you can recover those types of text messages, given that there was no backup,” admitted Decker.

The Jan. 6 hearing will air on KBTX at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

