July economic report shows low unemployment rate, continuous rise in housing prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the most part, things are looking up for the Bryan-College Station economy according to the July edition the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC) report.

Thursday morning the city’s Economic Indicator report came out and in short, BCS’ economy is doing well.

“Things like unemployment rate, nonfarm employment, real taxable sales are moving in the right direction,” said Andrew Rettenmaier, Executive Associate Director of PERC.

Some highlights the research included:

The Business-Cycle Index increased 0.2% from April 2022 to May 2022.

The local unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in May 2022

The local unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in May 2022.

Local nonfarm employment in May decreased by 0.3% from April but was 1.87% higher than its pre-pandemic high in February 2020.

Local real (inflation-adjusted) taxable sales increased by 0.3% from April 2022 to May 2022 and were 7.2% higher than the same month in 2021.

Local housing prices have risen substantially since the beginning of 2021, similar to the statewide pace.

Rettenmaier found that the unchanged unemployment was the most encouraging finding. The unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station remained the same at 3.3% in May 2022. The May 2022 unemployment rate for Texas fell to 4.2% from 4.3% in April. The national rate in June remained at 3.6%, the same as in May.

“Our unemployment at 3.3% is third to Austin at 2.9 and Amarillo’s at 3 percent,” said Rettenmaier.

Between January 2021 and June 2022, the median listing price per square foot has risen 36% in the local area. The housing price index based on all transactions rose 19% between the start of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

“The real estate market is supply and demand our demand of inventory is still short of the buyers that we have moving,” said Broker and Real Estate associate at Walsh & Mangan, Megan Bock. “The benefit is that home values are still increasing, you want that. You want to know that your great investment, most likely, your home that you have pour into is a solid investment.”

Despite the inflation, BCS stays strong.

“The economy is doing fine. We are just keeping an eye on real taxable sales and real wages given the high inflation rate,” said Rettenmaier

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.