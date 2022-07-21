Navasota City Council to hold special meeting to discuss aggressive dogs
It will take place on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota City Council is going to discuss a proposed new Ordinance related to aggressive dogs and public nuisance dogs.
So far, no action is planned for the workshop, just a presentation.
The special meeting will take place on Monday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. City Council meetings are held at City Hall, located at 200 McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX.
