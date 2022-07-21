Advertisement

Navasota City Council to hold special meeting to discuss aggressive dogs

It will take place on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The Navasota City Council is holding a special meeting on Monday, July 25
The Navasota City Council is holding a special meeting on Monday, July 25(KBTX)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota City Council is going to discuss a proposed new Ordinance related to aggressive dogs and public nuisance dogs.

So far, no action is planned for the workshop, just a presentation.

The special meeting will take place on Monday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. City Council meetings are held at City Hall, located at 200 McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public...
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI
Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison...
Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County