Navasota ISD raises teacher salaries during nationwide teacher shortage

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 300,000 teachers left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022. That’s a nearly 3% drop in the workforce.

This teacher shortage has caused districts around the country to find ways to address it. The Learning Policy Institute reported that the pandemic took a major toll on teachers due to longer hours, fears of contracting COVID-19, personal responsibilities like childcare and low salaries. According to the Economic Policy Institute, teachers earn 20% less in weekly wages compared to their college-educated counterparts not in education.

Districts including Bryan ISD and College Station ISD have raised salaries for teachers going into the upcoming school year. Now, Navasota ISD has joined the list.

Navasota ISD’s Board of Trustees recently approved the following compensation and benefits changes:

2% raise for all returning Navasota ISD employees

$2,000 stipend for all returning Navasota ISD employees

$500 stipend for all new Navasota ISD employees

5 local leave days annually

Free lunch for all Navasota ISD employees

5 local COVID-19 days

