Advertisement

Navasota ISD raises teacher salaries during nationwide teacher shortage

Navasota ISD has joined the list of districts starting the upcoming school year with higher...
Navasota ISD has joined the list of districts starting the upcoming school year with higher salaries for employees.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 300,000 teachers left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022. That’s a nearly 3% drop in the workforce.

This teacher shortage has caused districts around the country to find ways to address it. The Learning Policy Institute reported that the pandemic took a major toll on teachers due to longer hours, fears of contracting COVID-19, personal responsibilities like childcare and low salaries. According to the Economic Policy Institute, teachers earn 20% less in weekly wages compared to their college-educated counterparts not in education.

Districts including Bryan ISD and College Station ISD have raised salaries for teachers going into the upcoming school year. Now, Navasota ISD has joined the list.

Navasota ISD’s Board of Trustees recently approved the following compensation and benefits changes:

  • 2% raise for all returning Navasota ISD employees
  • $2,000 stipend for all returning Navasota ISD employees
  • $500 stipend for all new Navasota ISD employees
  • 5 local leave days annually
  • Free lunch for all Navasota ISD employees
  • 5 local COVID-19 days

You can see the full story on KBTX at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public...
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI
Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville
A 26-year-old and 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning on Ella Street
Navasota police investigating double shooting
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison...
Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
CSPD headquarters
CSPD hosting stranger danger seminar for children
Each seat given away was approved by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Over 30 families receive free booster seats for children