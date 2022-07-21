Advertisement

Over 30 families receive free booster seats for children

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 30 families received booster seats for children on Wednesday, some received multiple.

These were free, thanks to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety and Kidsafe Initiatives and a partnership with the Brazos County Extension and TxDOT. The event was held at Bethel Lutheran Church on Wednesday. Each seat given away was approved by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Event attendees learned how to properly put the car seats in the vehicle and secure the child in the seat. Booster seats are required for children under 8 years old and shorter than 4′9″. But, this is a common step that gets skipped, sending kids directly to the vehicle seat.

Ana Castrejon, the AgriLife Kid Safe Program Coordinator, says this step is vital for children.

“If the child is not properly secured in the vehicle, then that means the seatbelt is not going right over their hips and it’s going, probably at their tummy and so in an impact, it’s actually going to crush, go right through the stomach and can even paralyze them,” she said.

The Kid Safe Initiative will inspect car seats and booster seats. Contact ana.castrejon@ag.tamu.edu for assistance.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public...
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI
Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville
A 26-year-old and 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning on Ella Street
Navasota police investigating double shooting
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison...
Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
CSPD headquarters
CSPD hosting stranger danger seminar for children
Navasota ISD has joined the list of districts starting the upcoming school year with higher...
Navasota ISD raises teacher salaries during nationwide teacher shortage