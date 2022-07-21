Advertisement

Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A principal in Mississippi has been arrested on fraud charges.

Authorities said Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

WLOX reports Nance’s felony charges are coming from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor and include conspiracy, intent to defraud and to make fraudulent statements/representations.

According to officials, Nance is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Yalobusha County and has been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi school district.

“Mrs. Nance is a longtime employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office,” Biloxi Public School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
The Nelson Creek fire spreads to 1,852 acres as several fire departments and Texas A&M Forest...
Large wildfire in Walker County north of Huntsville 70% contained
Normangee ISD student dies in fatal car crash on July 17.
Madison County community left reeling as third teen dies in car crash
Fatal crash on SH 36 involves a motorcycle, DPS says
A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds,...
Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias

Latest News

Hundreds of first responders are in College Station going through TEEX 60th annual Industrial...
TEEX Fire School helping generations of firefighters prepare
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
young entrepreneurs in BCS
Young entrepreneurs in Bryan and College Station
The hearing air on KBTX on Thursday, July 21
House passes bipartisan bill to codify same-sex marriage as Jan. 6 committee prepares for hearing