“Severe Drought” returns for first time since December 2020
Drought continues to expand with no widespread relief in sight
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In what should come as a shock to no one, drought continues to worsen as we crawl through summer.
With the latest outlook from the US Drought Monitor, “Severe Drought (D2)” has returned to the majority of Brazos County for the first time since December 2020. Looking farther back, the most similar Drought Monitor map for the area we found was in October 2019.
What does it mean? It hasn’t been this “dry” in almost three years, and it is getting drier.
Across the state, some minor relief was found in rain from last and early this week, but over 94% of the state of Texas is considered in “Moderate Drought (D1)” or worse.
Any relief to be found?
Not any time soon. At this point, it would take a tropical system to dramatically move the needle in the other direction, but some minor, isolated relief could be coming over the next 7-10 days in the form of some isolated afternoon rain. While that won’t be drought-busting, it could provide a small (but nice) change of pace for the parched, scorched landscape.
