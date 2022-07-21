Advertisement

So-Fly Chicken finds a new coop

Former Bryan restaurant reopens in College Station.
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - So-Fly Chicken reopened their doors today at a new location in College Station. Those looking to grab a bite can find the restaurant’s new home off of Texas Avenue in the Old Boomtown BBQ spot.

The restaurant was previously located at Public and Main and operated out of a drive thru before it closed. Co-owner Andreas Dallis said they always wanted So-Fly Chicken to have its own building and they were excited when the opportunity fell into their lap.

“It’s wonderful being locals it’s a very familiar location,” Dallis said. “I use to ride my bike through here. Texas Avenue, right at the beginning of Texas Avenue coming from Highway 6 from south College Station, a lot of traffic here, very familiar, we like it a lot.”

Dallis said what makes the restaurant unique is it’s fast food from scratch concept.

“All of that is relatively new to us because we were full service operators for better part of 20 plus years and these QSR (quick service restaurants) concepts we’ve only been in for three years now, but we’re loving it,” Dallis said.

Dallis said customers can expect to walk into a restaurant that has bright upbeat atmosphere full of energy.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. -1 a.m. Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. - 3 a.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Some menu items include the straight shooter chicken sandwich, the king of the south taco and their top o’ the morning craft fries. For a full list of menu items click here.

