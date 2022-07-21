Texas A&M concludes SEC Media Days

ATLANTA, GA (KBTX) - SEC Media Days is the unofficial kick off to the football season. Texas A&M took the podium on the last day with topics ranging from drama with Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban plus standout Anias Smith not making the trip after being arrested earlier this week.

Fisher arrived alongside defensive back Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson. Missing fromt he trio was Anias Smith. He’s been suspended from the team stemming from drug and weapon charges a couple days ago.

“We’ll wait until the facts come out, but I have no more comment at this particular time,” Jimbo Fisher said.

“It’s not really a set back,” Demani Richardson said. “He’s going to be ok. He’s a great leader and a great guy, and he just had one mistake.”

“The situation.. Coach Fisher is going to handle that, and our coaching staff is going to handle that, but I want to say that he’s a great teammate and he always set the tone for us since day one,” Layden Robinson said.

The other hot topic at media days was the Jimbo and Saban drama. Both coaches say they have “no issues” with each other.

“I have tremendous respect for Nick.. there’s no problem with Nick,” Fisher said. “You’ve got two competitive guys and you get out in public and you stand up and it’s over with and I have no problem with.”

The Aggies are a young but experienced team. They feature 11 seniors and a three-way quarterback battle.

“I like the depth.. it’s the first time we’ve had the amount of depth and the quality of players at all positions and the competition across the board, but I think we have a really well rounded team,” Fisher. “We’re going to run the football, throw the football, we have to get better at throwing the football.. there’s no doubt about that, and we’ll go to where we have to go.”

Fisher didn’t give away to much about the team during availability. He did emphasize that this year is the most excited he’s ever been entering a season. He also joked about the rain in Atlanta saying he thought rain didn’t’ exist anymore in Texas.

